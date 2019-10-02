Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Reportedly Split Up

Kylie Jenner/Instagram/PA

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly ‘taking a break’ from their relationship after two years together.

The pair haven’t been seen publicly together since Travis’ Look Mom, I Can Fly Netflix documentary premiere in Santa Monica at the end of August.

According to reports in TMZ, the couple have gone their separate ways but plan to continue to co-parent their child, Stormi.

The publication claims Kylie and Travis have been trying to make their relationship work for a while, however several weeks ago they decided to take some time out.

The cosmetics mogul and rapper appeared to be inseparable over the summer, with social media posts showing them taking yacht trips for Kylie’s birthday and posing for cute family snaps.

This weekend some fans noticed Travis didn’t accompany Kylie to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina, where she attended with their child, Stormi.

PA Images

Kylie and Travis were first spotted together at Coachella in April 2017, with Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods claiming they’d hit it off straight away. The reality star later revealed that straight after Coachella, she’d immediately agreed to go on tour with him.

Stormi was born on February 1, 2018, making the date of conception around May 1, 2017, just a month after the couple first got together.

Later that month, Travis released a song called Butterfly Effect, which mentions a ‘girl who caught the waves’, widely believed to reference the now 22-year-old.

In June 2017, the couple debuted matching butterfly tattoos, Kylie’s on her right ankle and Travis’ on his left.

The pair stayed silent following rumours Kylie was pregnant with her first child, however it was widely reported she and Travis were expecting.

In the days following Stormi’s birth, the couple released a heartfelt video detailing Kylie’s ‘secret’ pregnancy and explaining how they’d chosen the name Stormi because of the butterfly effect.

Travis famously bought Kylie a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari, one of just 500 made, as a ‘push present’ before they returned to the place they met, Coachella, in April 2018.

The couple enjoyed their first holiday together in May 2018 where they went to Turks and Cacos before heading to the 2018 Met Gala.

PA Images

In August 2018 Travis released his Grammy-nominated Sicko Mode, including a shout out to Kylie with the lyrics, ‘Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took /Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b*tches shook.’

In December 2018, Travis told Rolling Stone:

We’ll get married soon. I’ve just got to sturdy up — I’ve got to propose in a fire way.

The pair attended the Met Gala together in 2019 and were last spotted together at the premiere of Travis’s Netflix documentary.

Both Kylie and Travis are yet to comment on the claims.

