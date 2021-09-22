Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Slammed After Zoo Closed Carousel For Them

Alamy/@KylieJenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been slammed after Houston Zoo closed their carousel ride for their daughter.

The social media influencer and businesswoman and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, are now facing backlash on Twitter following the controversial move.

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, have been together since 2017 and, in 2018, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth to Stormi Webster.

Over the weekend, the zoo ended up shutting off the carousel ride twice for the 3-year-old for ‘safety measures’ which infuriated fellow parents, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Taking to Twitter, one mother tweeted, ‘@KylieJenner Just a sad FYI, but your security cleared out the carousel line at the Houston Zoo twice today after people paid.’

She went on to write, ‘Our 3-year-old was in line BOTH times. We had to leave for her nap time so no carousel for her today.’

‘They kicked my 3-year-old out of the carousel line after scanning her ticket TWICE today,’ she added in a separate tweet, ‘Had to go home for nap time with a disappointed toddler.’

Not only were parents annoyed by the incident, but other Twitter also users chimed in on the situation.

One commented, ‘If they wanted special treatment, they should have arranged for a time before or after regular hours and they should have paid for all employees overtime to accommodate them. Other children were treated as less than. Not okay.’

‘The zoo should have told Kylie Jenner no when they asked them to clear out the lines for her. She knew children would be turned away, but this is exactly how she was raised – entitled. It’s bizarre that people put that family on a pedestal,’ another added.

A third wrote, ‘Kylie and Travis at the Houston zoo. I guess people can’t enjoy the zoo since they had to block it off over them to enjoy.’

A Houston Zoo spokesperson has since confirmed the zoo was closed ‘twice’ for ’30 minutes each time’ for the ‘special guests on a VIP tour’, per The Independent.

The zoo went on to say, ‘While we never like to close any part of the zoo, sometimes security measures must be taken for everyone’s safety,’ concluding that ‘VIP experiences are designed on a case-by-case basis’.

The young couple are currently expecting their second child together.