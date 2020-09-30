Kylie Jenner Boosted Voter Registration Traffic By 1,500% With One Post

Kylie Jenner Boosted Voter Registration Traffic By 1500% With One Post Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Lots of celebrities have been encouraging people to register to vote recently, and Kylie Jenner’s success proves it’s paying off.

The model took to Instagram on Monday, September 28, to share snaps of herself posing in a bikini, likely knowing she’d capture the attention of her 196 million followers and probably a few thousand others through the activity feed and discover pages.

Sure enough she racked up more than nine million likes, and while bikini pics aren’t unusual for her account, these particular images came with an important message: vote.

With all eyes on her, Kylie captioned the photo:

but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together

The link on Kylie’s account directed users to the Vote.org website, which allows people to check their registration status, and following Kylie’s post the site saw a whopping 1500% boost from traffic driven via Instagram.

TMZ reports that Vote.org recorded an 80% increase in total users of its voter registration and verification tool from the prior day, which translates to more than 48,000 users going to the site through Kylie’s profile.

Check out her post below:

On Sunday, a total of 174,000 people used the verification tool, of which 2,900 were from Instagram, so there’s no denying the incredible impact Kylie’s bikini pic had in encouraging people to visit the site on Monday.

The model is one of dozens of A-listers who have used social media to try and get people to register and vote ahead of the November 3 election, and figures already suggest the turnout will be much stronger than in previous years.

Donald Trump PA Images

Out of a total 328 million Americans, only 138 million cast a vote in the 2016 election. This year, with more than a month still to go until election day, more than one million Americans have already voted in what is the highest rate of early voting in US history.

Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida, told The Independent:

We’ve never seen so many people vote this far in advance of a presidential election before. We are in uncharted territory.

In comparison, at this time in 2016 only 9,525 people had voted.

Joe Biden PA Images

Election observers believe the surge has been driven by new state laws designed to help people vote safely during the coronavirus pandemic, though the figures also suggest greater voter interest in what is one of the most divisive elections in generations.

Kylie has been known to use her social media presence to encourage voting in past elections, previously adopting a Snapchat vote filter and revealing she was voting for Hillary Clinton.