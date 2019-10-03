Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence About Travis Scott Rumours

PA/Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Yesterday, October 2, rumours went flying Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had split up.

The pair hadn’t been seen publicly together since the premiere of Travis’ Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly in Santa Monica at the end of August.

According to reports, the couple have gone their separate ways but plan to continue co-parenting their daughter, Stormi.

According to TMZ, Kylie and Travis have been trying to work on their relationship for some time now, however a few weeks ago they decided they needed to take some time out, away from each other.

While it all sounds innocent and fairly normal, some people couldn’t help but wonder if there was more to the story, and after being spotted with her ex-fiance Tyga recently, even more rumours began to fly.

However, Kylie has now taken to Twitter to address the whole situation, insisting she and Travis are still on good terms.

Kylie was reportedly spotted leaving Hollywood bar Delilah with her friends Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine, according to the Mirror. They then apparently headed to the hotel Sunset Marquis, where Tyga was working in its recording studio, before leaving at around 3am.

A source reportedly told E! News:

Kylie wanted to have a girls’ night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news. He was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hang out, since they were already out.

Despite the coincidental timing of her break with Travis and her hanging out with Tyga, Kylie was keen to point out nothing untoward is going on.

Addressing the rumours, Kylie wrote:

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority [sic]

The source added, despite Kylie and Tyga hanging out, it wasn’t a slight towards Travis, as they continue to be good friends. They even added the breakup might not be permanent, and that ‘nothing romantic is going on’ between Kylie and Tyga.

