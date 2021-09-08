Kylie Jenner Confirms She Is Pregnant In ‘Beautiful’ Video

@kyliejenner/Instagram/PA Images

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old shared the news through a simple and emotional video posted to social media that included clips from various stages of her pregnancy. Jenner did not confirm when her baby was due.

Advert 10

@kyliejenner/Instagram

The video begins with Jenner’s positive pregnancy test and includes clips of her telling other members of her family, including her mum Kris, who responds tearfully saying, ‘This is one of the happiest days of my life.’

Jenner also shared clips of her with Scott at the doctor’s office as they listen to the baby’s heartbeat, and an adorable video of her three-year-old daughter Stormi planting a kiss on her baby bump.

The confirmation puts an end to months of speculation, with several viral TikToks over the summer claiming the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters was once again secretly pregnant. The rumours mounted after Jenner didn’t appear in any photos from her 24th birthday party in August, and were confirmed by gossip site Page Six a few days later.

Advert 10

Jenner famously chose not to announce her first pregnancy until after she had given birth, but has chosen to do things differently the second time around.

Her video was flooded with comments by friends, family and fans, including Kim Kardashian, who wrote, ‘Omggggg more babies!!!! More cousins !!!! congrats @kyliejenner & @travisscott.’

Kendall Jenner wrote, ‘I can’t handle it 😫🥰❤️,’ while close friend Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to her first daughter, Khai, a year ago, commented, ‘🥺🥺🥺💘💘 My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations.’

Advert 10