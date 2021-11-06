unilad
Kylie Jenner Criticised Over Travis Scott Instagram Videos

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Nov 2021 17:11
Kylie Jenner has been met with backlash after sharing videos from the Travis Scott concert, where at least eight people lost their lives. 

Jenner was in attendance at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, last night to support her partner Scott as he performed to the crowd of 50,000 people.

The model and makeup mogul appeared to be standing towards the back of the large crowd, with footage shared to her Instagram stories showing thousands of people jumping up and down in front of her. However, the scene was very different for those at the front of the crowd after a surge caused attendees to get crushed against each other.

An emergency vehicle responding to the chaos can be seen in one of Jenner’s videos as it attempts to make its way through the crowd, its flashing lights clearly visible amid the jumping fans.

Social media users have slammed the influencer not only for posting footage of the scene, but for failing to take it down in the wake of the news that people died at the event.

Sharing screengrabs of Jenner’s videos, one person wrote: ‘omg i literally can’t, kylie posted an instagram story of the concert and you can CLEARLY SEE THE PARAMEDICS TRYING TO GET THROUGH LIKE WTF [sic].’

Another commented: ‘I wonder if while @KylieJenner posted this on IG stories did she realize there was an ambu in the vid trying 2 get thru the crowd 2 collect the bodies of people who were trampled on while her man just continued on w/his concert bc the show must go on? #astroworldfestival.’

Neither Scott nor Jenner appear to have commented on the events at Astroworld at the time of writing, November 6.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

