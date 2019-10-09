Kylie Jenner Deletes Post Of $3 Million New Car Because Fans Point Out People Are Starving

PA/kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is well known for proudly showing off her fleet of luxury cars; once famously expressing guilt over driving some more frequently than others.

While many of us treat ourselves to a nice pair of trainers come payday, the 22-year-old billionaire will comfortably splurge on the sort of vehicles many of us would stop and gawp at on the street.

Kylie’s decadent collection includes an orange Lamborghini Aventador, a pitch black LaFerrari Aperta and a classic white Rolls-Royce. She has long allowed fans glimpses of her cars via Instagram, sparking gasps of envy at this surreal and separate sphere of glamour.

PA

However, a recent edition to Kylie’s already packed garage may well have tipped some fans over the edge, with many questioning how ethical such a display of opulence truly is in such an unequal world.

The car in question – a breathtaking Bugatti Chiron – set the media personality back a cool $3 million; a life-changing sum of money most of us rent-drained Average Joes could only dream of.

Of course, there are some staggeringly rich people on this planet and realistically they won’t be opting for the day-saver on their local bus route. A winning lottery ticket would no doubt tempt the most thrifty among us into purchasing an eye-catching set of wheels.

However, this particular display of extravagance has really riled people, not least because Kylie already has so – so – many other cars that this seems somewhat wasteful on an almost unimaginable scale.

Kylie uploaded a video of her new Bugatti to Instagram, however the reaction from fans was mixed to say the least.

As reported by The Blast, one disgusted person commented:

How can people justify buying more cars then [sic] they possibly need when there are people out there who can’t eat! Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it. They [sic] money you spent on this you could of [sic] fed a village for a year at LEAST.

Another said:

You really need to start a campaign and help college students financially who are actually working in order to have a good life and career. We’re not all born into it…selfish.

Having grown up in one of the most universally recognisable families on the planet, Kylie is no doubt used to having her vast amounts of wealth scrutinised. However, this recent backlash appears to have gotten under her skin, leading her to delete the vid altogether.

According to the Food Aid Foundation, approximately 795 million people in the world don’t have enough food to lead ‘a healthy active life’, making up around one in nine people.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]