Kylie Jenner Gives 2-Year-Old Daughter $12,000 Backpack For First Day Of School kyliejenner/Instagram

Many of us would have been happy with a My Little Pony or Spider-Man backpack on our first day of school, which would inevitably end up being covered in scuffs and scribbles by the time the week was out.

Of course, over on Planet Kardashian-Jenner, life milestones work in a very different way, and little Stormi Webster has rocked up to her first class with the sort of designer bag many adults would covet.

The two-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked super excited to get learning, jumping around on the family driveway and shouting, ‘First day of school!’ in a very cute way.

Advert

However, all that Kylie’s fans could see was the $12,000 Hermès Taurillon Clemence Kelly Ado Backpack on the little girl’s back, a price tag which could comfortably enhance most people’s life for some time.

The bag itself appears to be a light pink colour, which, although very pretty, doesn’t exactly feel like the most toddler friendly shade to go for.

The textured bag featured gold hardware, and, in my opinion, looks a little too sophisticated for keeping colouring books and lunchboxes in.

Advert

Stormi kyliejenner/Instagram

Many have been left flabbergasted that someone would spend so much on a person who is probably too young to even spell the word Hermès, let alone long for one of its luxury bags.

One person tweeted:

Stormi Webster’s Hermès Birkin backpack is worth more than my entire life,

Advert

Another said:

Stormi going to home school with a $12k Hermès backpack is just a goal absolutely none of us will ever reach.

Advert

A third person speculated:

I guarantee Stormi would have picked a Frozen jansport backpack rather than a 12k Hermès one if she had the choice.

Of course, this is by no means young Stormi’s first luxury fashion item. Last Christmas, her aunt Kim Kardashian gifted her with a mini Louis Vuitton bag.

Advert

Sharing photos at the time, Kim revealed she had purchased Mini HL Speedy bags ‘for all of the baby girls in the fam’ while she’d been in Japan.

In July, Harpers Bazaar estimated Stormi’s ever growing handbag collection to already be worth somewhere in the region of $36,925. With this latest addition, and with Christmas on the way, it’s a safe bet that this figure will only continue to rise.