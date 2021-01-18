unilad
Advert

Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Shower’s Water Pressure In $36 Million Mansion

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Jan 2021 11:39
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Shower's Water Pressure In $36 Million MansionKylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Shower's Water Pressure In $36 Million Mansionkyliejenner/Instagram

They say money can’t buy happiness, but it can definitely pay for plumbing, which is exactly why so many of Kylie Jenner’s followers are baffled by the fact her water pressure is so poor. 

I’ve seen enough episodes of MTV Cribs to know that rich people’s bathrooms are usually works of art, complete with free-standing, jet-powered baths, waterfall showers and an excessive amount of sinks.

Advert

Kylie gave her followers a glimpse of her own bathroom on Instagram this weekend and proved that hers is no different, with a huge walk-in shower framed by pink, marble-patterned walls. However, while the bathroom itself fit the bill for a celebrity’s home, the power of the water falling from the shower was less than impressive.

Kylie JennerKylie JennerPA Images

The shower offered more than a drip, but it did little to provide the powerful, steaming torrent we might expect when its owner has a net worth of $700 million, per Forbes, and a house worth $36 million.

Advert

Twitter users wasted no time in sharing their opinions of the surprising revelation, with many bragging that despite not being millionaires themselves, their water pressure trumped that of Kylie’s.

One person wrote:

Why is nobody talking about how sh*te Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto

Advert

Another commented:

Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope.

One satisfied Twitter user said they’d ‘sleep good’ knowing their water pressure was more impressive than the self-made billionaire’s, but another admitted they could relate to Kylie on the matter, writing, ‘I can’t believe me and Kylie Jenner have something in common and I can’t believe it’s our water pressure.’

Advert

It’s worth noting that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could probably easily have the pressure adjusted if she wanted to, so it’s possible she actually likes the feeble flow of water she’s currently washing in. Each to their own, I suppose.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration
News

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday
News

Biden Administration Will Reverse Muslim Ban On Wednesday

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers
Life

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Kardashians, Kylie Jenner

Credits

Forbes

  1. Forbes

    Kylie Jenner

 