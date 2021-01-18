Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Shower's Water Pressure In $36 Million Mansion kyliejenner/Instagram

They say money can’t buy happiness, but it can definitely pay for plumbing, which is exactly why so many of Kylie Jenner’s followers are baffled by the fact her water pressure is so poor.

I’ve seen enough episodes of MTV Cribs to know that rich people’s bathrooms are usually works of art, complete with free-standing, jet-powered baths, waterfall showers and an excessive amount of sinks.

Kylie gave her followers a glimpse of her own bathroom on Instagram this weekend and proved that hers is no different, with a huge walk-in shower framed by pink, marble-patterned walls. However, while the bathroom itself fit the bill for a celebrity’s home, the power of the water falling from the shower was less than impressive.

The shower offered more than a drip, but it did little to provide the powerful, steaming torrent we might expect when its owner has a net worth of $700 million, per Forbes, and a house worth $36 million.

Twitter users wasted no time in sharing their opinions of the surprising revelation, with many bragging that despite not being millionaires themselves, their water pressure trumped that of Kylie’s.

One person wrote:

Why is nobody talking about how sh*te Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto

Another commented:

Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope.

One satisfied Twitter user said they’d ‘sleep good’ knowing their water pressure was more impressive than the self-made billionaire’s, but another admitted they could relate to Kylie on the matter, writing, ‘I can’t believe me and Kylie Jenner have something in common and I can’t believe it’s our water pressure.’

It’s worth noting that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could probably easily have the pressure adjusted if she wanted to, so it’s possible she actually likes the feeble flow of water she’s currently washing in. Each to their own, I suppose.