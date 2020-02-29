Kylie Jenner Just Got Back Together With Travis Scott
After many weeks of speculation, Kylie Jenner appears to have confirmed that she and Travis Scott are once again an item.
The 22-year-old make-up mogul shared a series of cosy snaps which showed the pair looking very lovey-dovey indeed, emblazoned with the words ‘it’s a mood’.
The throwback photos, which were shared via Jenner’s Instagram story, show the celebrity parents affectionately locking eyes at a Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game way back in 2017.
These pics were taken in the early days of their romance, before the birth of their daughter Stormi. Reading into this, it would appear Jenner is looking towards a new start for them both, whilst reminiscing over key moments in their relationship.
Further fanning the flames of gossip, Jenner has also posted a pic of herself sporting Scott’s as of yet unreleased sneakers, designed in collaboration with Nike.
Highly coveted, this probably isn’t the sort of gift you’d give to an ex, no matter how amicable your break-up was. It would appear Jenner is sending out a message about their renewed closeness.
Jenner and Scott parted ways in October 2019, much to the distress of their loyal fanbase, but showed a commitment to raising Stormi as co-parents, showing up to various events and parties together.
This latest humungous hint has sparked hope for their much longed for reconciliation, and fans have flocked to extend their best wishes.
One person commented:
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and I honestly really like this couple.
Another declared:
My mom and dad are forreal forreal back together.
A source recently told People:
They are very happy. It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.
[Jenner] doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis.
But they are great together. And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.
Jenner and Scott’s relationship began in 2017, getting matching butterfly tattoos in June that same year. They welcomed Stormi to the world in February 2018, after keeping Jenner’s pregnancy uncharacteristically private.
All the very best of luck to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott – and of course, little Stormi – as they move forward with a new chapter in the life of their young family.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Instagram, Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Travis Scott