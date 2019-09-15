Kylie Jenner Pornhub Searches Surpass Kim Kardashian’s After Playboy Cover

Kylie Jenner is officially the most popular Kardashian-Jenner sibling, at least in terms of Pornhub searches. Because why wouldn’t you want that on your CV?

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur recently made her Playboy debut, stripping bare for the magazine’s Pleasure issue alongside long-term boyfriend Travis Scott, 28.

Her contribution to the men’s lifestyle magazine has reportedly been a popular one, with searches for the 22-year-old reality star on Pornhub officially overtaking those for Kim Kardashian following the release of the pictures.

A representative for the free porn website told Page Six that searches for Kylie have ‘skyrocketed’ in recent days.

They explained:

The spike we’re seeing in searches for Kylie right now following the Playboy news is insane. It’s around where Kim’s searches were following her Paper mag shoot in 2014.

When Kim went viral in 2014 for exposing her naked bum on the cover of Paper magazine, searches for the 38-year-old increased by a massive 629 per cent.

However, Kylie has somehow managed to surpass this, with Kim’s youngest sister seeing a 661 per cent increase in a single day since her Playboy pictures hit the internet earlier this week.

Both sisters have now starred in the magazine, with Kylie following in her older sister’s footsteps after Kim appeared on its cover all those years ago in 2007. Who could ever forget Kris’s iconic words: ‘You’re doing great, sweetie!’?

Kylie first hinted at her involvement in the shoot on Wednesday (September 11), sharing the first photo of the shoot on Instagram in which she embraced Travis, wearing only a cowboy hat on her head.

The couple featured in the magazine’s Pleasure Issue, which they describe as ‘a celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community’.

While Kylie starred on the cover, Scott was the creative director for the shoot and moderated a conversation with his partner. A quote from the conversation reads: ‘You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger’.

PA

It seems the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been busy recently; she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday – her first sit-down interview since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster – surprising a women’s empowerment organisation called Nest of Love with a total of $750,000.

As per E! News, Kylie gifted the organisation itself with $150,000, its founder Samantha Gil with $100,000, and $50,000 to each of the organisation’s members.

The entrepreneur told them:

We are giving you each $50,000. Each one of you. Each of you for the amazing things you guys do. You guys are so amazing.

Incredible. And hey, what a way to share her billionaire status.

