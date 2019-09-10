Kylie Jenner Poses Naked To Tease Upcoming Playboy Project

Kylie Jenner has teased an upcoming Playboy project by posing naked in a revealing picture she shared with her millions of Instagram followers.

Stripping bare with her long-term boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, by her side, the 22-year-old gave nothing away – at least with regards to the project itself – when she posted the picture earlier today (September 10).

Kylie is the second of her siblings to star in the men’s lifestyle magazine, after her older sister Kim Kardashian appeared on its cover all those years ago in 2007 when Kylie was just 10. Who could ever forget Kris’s iconic words: ‘You’re doing great, sweetie!’?

PA

Sharing the first photo of the shoot with her Instagram followers, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur referenced both her and the rapper’s hometowns with the caption: ‘When Houston meets LA.. @playboy #ComingSoon.’

In the photo, Kylie embraces Travis who wraps his arm around the 22-year-old’s naked body. Wearing only a cowboy hat on her head, most of her body is hidden apart from her back and her bum.

Standing alongside her, the rapper wears only a pair of jeans – the only things covering his top half being a diamond necklace and a watch.

According to Playboy, the couple are featured in the magazine’s Pleasure Issue, which they describe as ‘a celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community’.

Check it out for yourself below:

Kylie stars on the cover, which is shot by her longtime personal photographer Sasha Samsanova and is creative directed by Scott himself, PEOPLE reports.

According to Playboy, Scott also moderates a conversation with Jenner for the upcoming issue. A quote from their conversation reads: ‘You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger’.

As well as the beauty entrepreneur, Thomas Middleditch, Toro y Moi, King Princess, Edward Norton, and others will also feature in the issue – people the publication describe as ‘visionaries and revolutionaries who are fighting to expand access to pleasure for all’.

Although the shoot is yet to be released, it’s already looking set to be a pretty big deal if the reaction on social media is anything to go by. In just three hours, the photo has received more than 8.5 million likes and nearly 90k comments, while three separate posts from Playboy have received a similarly positive response.

Although the pictures didn’t give much away, showing just a hint of red lips and silver chains, Kylie’s loyal fans recognised her and immediately expressed their excitement – with one woman saying her wig had flown right off.

Which, I think it’s fair to say, is pretty indicative of how much her fans can’t wait to see the rest of the pictures.

Unfortunately though they’ll have to, as the Pleasure Issue won’t be released until September 17.

