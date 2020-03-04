Kylie Jenner has posted a self-confessed ‘weird ass video’ of her feet to stop people ‘talking sh*t’ about her toes.

Fans apparently started coming for the beauty mogul after she shared several photos of her posing in a bikini next to sister Kendall on her Instagram account.

Nothing out of the ordinary there, right? But somehow, fans noticed that one of Kylie’s toes is shorter than the other and for some reason just had to let her know about it.

You can see the toe in all its glory here:

Kylie Jenner Posts 'Weird Ass Video' To Stop People Talking Sh*t About Her Toes kyliejenner/Instagram

While the majority of the comments were complimentary, some Instagram users went out of their way to point out her toe, calling it ‘short’ and making puns about it.

Not taking the criticism lying down, Kylie decided to clear things up in a video on her Instagram story, proclaiming: ‘Everyone wants to come for my f*cking toes.’

The video, which focused on her feet, began with Kylie declaring she has ‘cute ass feet’ regardless of what anybody thinks. She then went on to explain she had broken the toe in question when she was younger.

kylie jenner toes kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie continued, while acknowledging this was a ‘weird ass video’:

There’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place.

As she said that, she flexed, which made her toe look the way it did in the photo – despite it having lined up perfectly when her feet were flat on the ground earlier in the video.

Immediately proving she wasn’t all that bothered by the criticism thrown her way, Kylie then shared a close-up of Kendall’s toes from the same photo shoot – which also received some not-so-positive attention in the comments section.

kylie and kendall jenner toes kyliejenner/Instagram

Rather than coming to her sister’s aid, Kylie instead clearly pointed out Kendall’s long toe alongside the caption: ‘Meanwhile!!!!!!’ followed by: ‘I’m sorry but wutttt.’ Ah, nothing beats a bit of sisterly love does it?

Kendall has yet to have her say on the toe fiasco, instead using her platform to encourage her followers to vote during Super Tuesday – which, I think we can all agree, is a tad more important than whether she has long toes or not.