Kylie Jenner Praised For Showing Her Pregnancy Stretch Marks On Instagram kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been praised by fans for leaving her pregnancy stretch marks on display in a recent Instagram video.

The makeup mogul regularly shares posts in which she looks flawless, and there’s no doubt Instagram filters and Photoshop touch-ups are often used to help her look her best.

If Kim Kardashian’s recent Photoshop fail is anything to go by, editing content isn’t out of the ordinary for the family, but Kylie opted to leave her stretch marks on display when she appeared in a recent Instagram story.

Of course, there’s no reason why Kylie shouldn’t show off her stretch marks – millions of people, myself included, have them, and they’re perfectly normal – but impossible beauty standards often depict them as something to be hidden, so it’s good to see Kylie embracing them.

The model shared a video of herself sitting outside, shielding her face from the sun and wearing a bikini top, above which stretch marks could be seen on her chest. Kylie didn’t make reference to the marks in the video, but many of her fans were quick to commend her for leaving them unedited.

Here’s what Kylie shared:

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote:

I finally like a normal human after seeing that @KylieJenner also has boob stretch marks!

Another commented:

Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth.

A third tweeted:

showing her boobs’ stretch marks and having no issue with it!!! you go girl

After giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, in 2018, Kylie told her Instagram followers she had stretch marks on her ‘breasts, butt and thighs’ as a result of the pregnancy.

She could have undergone a procedure to get rid of them, but opted not to and instead ‘accepted them as a little gift from Stormi’.

Kylie Jenner talks about stretch marks on Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie spoke further about accepting the changes her body went through in an interview with Glamour, where she pointed out that ‘not everything you see on the internet is real life.’

She commented:

Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age. But I really don’t care. Now, with the internet, we have such a reach and we see so many different bodies and everyone embracing their body… [My] body is still not the same but loving every stage and appreciating all different types of bodies is something social media has taught me.

With celebrities often appearing completely flawless online, it’s good to be reminded that they’re just regular people, albeit with a few more Instagram followers. Hopefully Kylie will keep the unedited content coming.