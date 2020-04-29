Kylie Jenner Recreates Iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians Moments On TikTok Kylie Jenner/Instagram/E!

Kylie Jenner has recreated some of the most iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians moments of all time, and they’re nothing short of incredible.

The reality star and her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, have been busy using their time in isolation, to take KUWTK fans on a trip down memory lane by reenacting classic scenes on TikTok.

In a montage of different clips, Kylie and Stassie mimicked sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall, and mum Kris, at Kylie’s Holmby Hills mansion in LA.

You can watch it here:

The clips include the unforgettable moment Kim realised she’d lost a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean at Bora Bora, in what is quite possibly the most dramatic scene in KUWTK history – and that’s seriously saying something – before being told by Kourtney: ‘There’s people that are dying, Kim!’ Iconic.

The scene dates all the way back to 2011, when Kim was still married to her ex, Kris Humphries, but it will forever be one of the most quoted reality TV moments.

It will no doubt be a special memory for Kylie too, who was the one who dived into the water and found the earring, despite only being 13 at the time.

Kylie also went on to recreate the moment Kourtney, with endless amounts of sass, told Khloe she looked ‘like 20lbs overweight’, and the awkwardly bizarre exchange between Kendall and Kris over the ‘cute jeans’.

KUWTK fans will be familiar with the strange conversation, in which Kris told her second-youngest daughter, ‘Those are cute jeans’.

Uninterested and still staring at her phone, Kendall replied, ‘You’re cute jeans’.

‘Those are my jeans?!’ And so on. You get the picture. Anyway, Kylie and Stassie recreated it so perfectly, it’s arguably better than the original.

While we’re big fans of the TikToks, Kylie and Stassie have been criticised for allegedly breaking social distancing rules by hanging out together.

Last week pictures emerged of Kylie driving to Stassie’s house, despite the fact Kylie has been ‘isolating’ at her own home with Stormi and Travis Scott, who she’s reportedly back together with.

Although it’s unknown if Stassie is supposed to be isolating with anyone, she was recently pictured with their other friend Kelsey Calemine.

It’s not gone unnoticed either, with many people on Twitter talking about it. ‘So, everyone’s talking about Kylie Jenner making TikToks but not the fact that she just broke the rules of lockdown and randomly let her friend come into her house? Great influence,’ one person tweeted.

California Governor Gavin Newsome has urged residents to stay home and isolate, which means those living in the sunshine state shouldn’t be meeting up with friends outside their own household.