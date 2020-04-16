Kylie Jenner Replies To Troll Who Said She Looked Better Before She Had Stormi

After Stormi, people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did, and that I’m just like, ‘oh everything’s so perfect’, people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.

Especially at such a young age, for your body to go through such a change. And it is physically and mentally and emotionally a challenge.

It’s also a beautiful thing, and I had such a great pregnancy and birth, and I’m so happy and I would have done the same thing over again.

But you know, my boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.

[…] And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.