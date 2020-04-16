Kylie Jenner Replies To Troll Who Said She Looked Better Before She Had Stormi
Kylie Jenner has clapped back at a troll who said she looked ‘better’ before carrying and giving birth to her young daughter, Stormi.
In this day and age, you would like to think people wouldn’t waste their time criticising the ways in which a woman’s body might have changed following childbirth. Unfortunately, there are some very rude individuals out there.
Commenting on a throwback pic of Kylie, 22, attending the opening of the Sugar Factory in Las Vegas three years ago, two such people chose to express some completely uncalled-for opinions on the businesswoman’s appearance.
The incident took place – as many things do these days – in the comment section of an Instagram account. Under a picture of Kylie, who was 19 at the time, on kyliesnapchat, two individuals began discussing Kylie’s body as if it was a pop group or a TV series that had jumped the shark.
The first person commented, ‘wow she’s so skinny here’, while another said, ‘she was better’; speaking about the CEO and mother as if her figure was a subject for public debate.
At this point Kylie herself stepped into the comment section with the simple yet pointed reminder, ‘I birthed a baby’.
Kylie, who gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018, has previously opened up about getting used to her post-partum body.
Speaking candidly about the realities of motherhood on her YouTube channel, Kylie told former bestie Jordyn Woods:
After Stormi, people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did, and that I’m just like, ‘oh everything’s so perfect’, people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.
Especially at such a young age, for your body to go through such a change. And it is physically and mentally and emotionally a challenge.
It’s also a beautiful thing, and I had such a great pregnancy and birth, and I’m so happy and I would have done the same thing over again.
But you know, my boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.
[…] And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.
Check it out:
Many non-famous women – without Kylie’s access to gorgeous clothes and top personal trainers – can experience a drop in their body confidence after birthing a child.
It’s therefore important that we try our best to support new mums, remembering how they have endured pain and discomfort to bring their babies into the world. Such changes are marks of bravery, and should be celebrated, not mocked.
