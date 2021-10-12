Kylie Jenner Slammed For Posting ‘Disturbing’ Images Drenched In Blood While Pregnant

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been criticised for a Halloween photoshoot in which she’s covered in fake blood while pregnant.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and model is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, coming after her daughter Stormi, 3.

Jenner is also due to release her Nightmare on Elm Street collection, featuring Freddy Krueger-inspired makeup. Promoting its drop today October 12, she posted photos of her drenched in blood, which some have described as ‘disturbing’.

‘MY KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW!’ she wrote alongside the snaps, part of a larger photoshoot for the launch of the collection. ‘Ahhh what a DREAM to collaborate with the icon of horror,’ she also wrote.

However, given she’s carrying a child, some of her followers have found it to be a bit triggering. ‘This is kind disturbing especially since you’re pregnant. But that’s just my opinion,’ one user commented. ‘What kind of satanic sh*t is this?’ another wrote.

‘Honestly I find this really disturbing since she’s pregnant,’ a third wrote. ‘Someone trying to recover a miscarriage will find this super daunting,’ another commented. ‘On mental health awareness day, I scroll through my feed and see so many positive uplifting things and then this… this seems a little tone deaf for the times we are in. Super unnecessary,’ a fifth wrote.

Others have defended Jenner, with some fans describing it as the ‘perfect shoot’ and citing the fact it’s promoting Halloween-themed products, hence all the blood. ‘All hail the queen!!!! My beautiful baby,’ Khloé Kardashian wrote, alongside a swathe of heart emojis from other influencers and celebrities.