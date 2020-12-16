Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes List With $590,000,000 Earnings In 2020 Saman Javed

Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities this year, raking in a huge $590 million (£436 million) from June 2019 through May 2020.

A large chunk of this figure could be contributed to earnings after she sold a majority stake of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to Coty. The deal saw her give up 51% of the company for $600 million.

Of this huge figure, the 23-year-old pocketed $540 million, pre-tax.

Kylie Jenner Car PA Images

Despite the sale, she is still in charge of creative efforts and marketing for the brand, which generated a revenue of $200 million in 2019, as per Forbes.

In March 2019, Forbes announced that Jenner was the world’s youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire, after Kylie Cosmetics was valued at more than $900 million.

But, documents later revealed that the beauty brand, which she launched in 2015, was actually smaller than the figures publicised by her family, leading her to lose her billionaire title.

According to Forbes, the Kardashian-Jenner clan had gone as far as creating tax returns likely to be forged. As it stands, the publication still believes that Jenner is most likely not a billionaire.

Kylie Jenner in a Kylie Cosmetics promo shoot Kylie Cosmetics

Second on Forbes’ rich list was her brother-in-law, Kanye West, who made $170 million in the last year, largely from his Yeezy clothing brand and deal with Adidas.

The third, fourth and fifth spots were taken by athletes. Tennis champ Roger Federer made a whopping $106.3 million, while Cristiano Ronaldo earned $105 million, closely followed by Lionel Messi’s earnings of $104 million.

Actor and director Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’ film franchise earned him the sixth spot, with earnings of $97 million in the past year.

Jenner was not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to make the list. Coming in at the 48th spot, her half-sister Kim Kardashian-West earned $49.5 million in the past year.

In September, the family announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end after 14 years.

NBC Universal Television

Jenner also makes an earning through Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but this accounts for just 1% of her overall fortune, according to Forbes.

The show, which has seen 20 series, skyrocketed the family to fame since it first premiered in 2007.

In a statement at the time, Kim-Kardashian West wrote, ‘Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.’

She added, ‘This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.’