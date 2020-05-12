Kylie Jenner Trolls People ‘Disturbed’ By How She Cut Her Mother’s Day Cake

Kylie Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has out-trolled the trolls, perfectly getting back at people who were ‘disturbed’ by how she cut her Mother’s Day cake.

Advert

Sunday, May 10, marked the special day for American mums and, in true Kardashian-Jenner style, Kylie’s day looked totally amazing.

The young billionaire’s home was filled with bouquets of flowers from her family as well as receiving a cake.

Sharing a picture of the cake on Instagram to her 175 million followers, Kylie could be seen cutting herself a slice and, well, it didn’t go down well with fans.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Advert

While you’d think everyone knows how to cut a cake properly – i.e starting in the middle and cutting outwards to form a nice, even slice – Kylie didn’t start anywhere near the middle, and – to some people – it was wrong on so many levels.

The 22-year-old cut an awkward triangular chunk out of of the olive oil cake instead, leaving it looking like a giant Pac-Man and also leaving her followers freaked out. And before you say most slices of cake are triangular chunks, yes they are, but they’re cut evenly from the middle of the cake.

Also, since when was olive oil cake that a thing?

Taking to Twitter to share their discomfort, one person wrote: ‘Dunno about anyone else but the way Kylie Jenner has cut this cake has really stressed me out’.

Someone else said: ‘Kylie hunny, just stop for a minute and think about what you’ve done!! Don’t cut cakes like that.’

Another Twitter-er simply said, ‘sorry but why did Kylie Jenner cut the cake like that’. While another added, ‘Anyone else triggered by the way Kylie has cut this cake?’ You’re not alone.

Advert

After cake-cutting caused a veritable social media storm, Kylie added fuel to the fire in a hilarious way.

Check it out:

To mess with people even more, Kylie eschewed slices altogether and decided to cut a perfect hole in the cake instead. Now it really does look like Pac-Man.

As well as sharing the video light-heartedly trolling her followers, she shared an adorable photo of her daughter Stormi for Mother’s Day.

Alongside the picture of Stormi with a towel on her head, she wrote, ‘this little love of mine .. what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas … [sic]’.

Despite the way she cut her cake – we hope Kylie had a nice Mother’s Day, along with all the other mums out there.

Another thing we hope is that she’ll never, ever cut a cake like that again.

Advert