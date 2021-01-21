Kylie Jenner Videos Shower After Trolls Bother Her About Water Pressure kyliejenner/Instagram

When Kylie Jenner showed off her $36.5 million home earlier this week, many found a glaring issue – the apparently paltry water pressure.

In good time, and in good humour, Kylie has now responded to the jokes made about the state of her shower.

Anyone who has seen Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be aware of the glamorous lifestyle the family lives, and youngest sister Kylie is no different. When she showed fans around her grand home, it soon became apparent there was a clear water pressure issue in the bathroom that did not fit with the expensive décor.

Check out Kylie rectifying the issue here:

It’s unclear whether the shower was fully on in Kylie’s earlier post, but the internet revelled in the revelation that the star had poor water pressure.

The jokes and backlash from people who were amused by the expensive shower have now sparked a response from Jenner, who said:

I posted a video of my shower in my headquarters, my offices, which I love. I think it’s an amazing shower, I don’t have a problem with it, but everyone seems to find the water pressure very concerning. This is really my shower, this is my everyday shower.

Undoubtedly some people will still be pretty smug that they have a more powerful ‘everyday’ shower than Jenner, but it seems that this is how the reality star likes them.

While the response from Jenner probably won’t stop jokes over the next couple of days, many will move onto a new topic as the memes begin to circulate. With that said, some may now look at their own shower with newfound respect.