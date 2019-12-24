Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Got A Playhouse For Christmas And It’s Bigger Than Some Flats

All I want for Christmas is… a ginormous playhouse that’s bigger than some apartments.

Which is apparently exactly one-year-old Stormi Webster was thinking in the lead up to the big day, because that’s exactly what she’s gone and got.

No word of a lie, Stormi – a toddler – is now the proud owner of a mini mansion, complete with an an open floor plan, air-conditioning, and a balcony. Maybe Santa Claus does exist, after all.

You can watch the moment Stormi is surprised below:

While showing off her festive decorations and massive Christmas tree on her YouTube channel, Kylie shared Stormi’s early Christmas gift with her fans. Addressing her followers, the 22-year-old said: ‘Earlier today my mom surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time and I filmed it’.

Holding her daughter in her arms, Kylie tells her they have a ‘big surprise’ for her – at which point Stormi replies with potentially the best line I’ve heard all year, ‘Birkin!’ As in, the Hermès bag that costs between $9,550 and $300,000.

That’s right guys, a one-year-old thought she was receiving a bag that costs more than I will earn in my entire life, and probably has at least one somewhere in her wardrobe already. Cool cool cool, not jealous at all.

Not even 2 and she really said “…Birkin?” when she heard surprise. Stormi girl I wish I could relate pic.twitter.com/A2NhB4q8Q5 — Alba (@Albaaa_gux) December 23, 2019

Anyway, I digress. As we know, the bag wasn’t her present and Stormi was soon taken to see her new house. Upon ringing the doorbell, she walked inside and we saw just how impressive the playhouse was.

With pink fur rugs and other pink furnishings splashed throughout the place, it’s easy to see why this would be the perfect present for a one-year-old, with Stormi’s eyes lighting up as she took in her new play home.

During the tour, a fireplace, kitchen and bedroom area were also visible, while Kylie stated: ‘I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age. This makes me want to cry! This is the cutest thing of all-time.’

I mean, just look at her on that balcony. Adorable.

She even has her own loft:

Stormi out here getting her own house for Xmas.. how fuckin cute pic.twitter.com/d9u8wxauuc — a.schuyler (@kahantaneka) December 23, 2019

It didn’t take long for people to start sharing memes of the whole thing, primarily discussing how unfair it was that a one-year-old genuinely has a bigger house than many of us could ever hope to have.

A two-storey designer mini-mansion? Yes please:

why the fuck is Stormi's playhouse bigger than my family house pic.twitter.com/DVU5c5A0C0 — ً (@currentsfast) December 23, 2019

Me getting dressed to go to work so I can afford rent when there’s 2 year old Stormi that has a air conditioned two story play house with a balcony pic.twitter.com/MWD20XHOnp — ♏︎ (@vxdhxx) December 23, 2019

Me seeing stormi’s mini house is bigger than my bedroom #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/hYTEyVGDCI — Akifa🦋 (@akifabegum9) December 23, 2019

Wth @ stormi getting a house for christmas while i’m here like pic.twitter.com/kQqbvGGS5e — amani (@amanisvf) December 23, 2019

Merry Christmas.

