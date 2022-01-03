unilad
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Helps Kris Jenner Evade Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Question

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 03 Jan 2022 09:30
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Helps Kris Jenner Evade Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson QuestionAlamy/NBC

Kris Jenner was saved from answering an awkward question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship by her granddaughter Stormi Webster. 

From being sighted together at an amusement park, to wearing matching outfits on Instagram, Kardashian and Davidson have provoked heavy speculation over whether they are dating or whether their ‘romance’ is staged.

On Friday, December 31, Kris Jenner was saved from adding fuel to the fire by Kylie Jenner’s three-year-old daughter Stormi, after the momager was questioned over her daughter’s latest relationship on CNN.

Kris Jenner Saved By Stormi Webster Question About Kim K and Pete - Alamy Alamy

On the New Year’s Eve Live show, hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper asked Jenner what her thoughts were on her daughter’s latest date, which is a pairing that has been viewed by many as quite surprising, The Independent reports.

Cohen said:

Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?

However, before Jenner had time to answer, Stormi climbed on her lap and interrupted the interview, with the 66-year-old joking that her granddaughter was a ‘nice distraction’ and had come in at the ‘perfect’ time, and ‘right on cue’.

While Jenner was saved from offering her thoughts on the pair’s relationship, Kardashian and Davidson seem to have been spending more and more time together, with Davidson pictured leaving a hotel recently which Kim was reportedly staying at.

Davidson and Kardashian’s apparent blossoming relationship follows news of her and rapper Kanye West’s split, with West having admitted to his marital mistakes at a Thanksgiving event, and even seemingly trying to reconcile during another performance.

