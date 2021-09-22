LA Public Health Officials Respond To Seth Rogen’s Covid Safety Joke At Emmys

CBS/Alamy

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has spoken out after actor Seth Rogen cracked a joke about coronavirus safety measures at the recent Emmy Awards ceremony.

During a speech, Rogen, 39, joked about concerns he had about how safe the high-profile TV event actually was for attendees, remarking, ‘There are way too many of us in this little room!’

Rogen went on to claim that attendees had been falsely informed that the event would be held outdoors, when in fact they were seated in ‘a hermetically-sealed tent’, adding that he wouldn’t have come if he’d known what the set-up would be.

Many of those watching felt Rogen had made a good point, and were concerned that appropriate social distancing measures hadn’t been put in place.

However, in a statement given to TMZ, the Department of Public Health has explained that, although the current mandate in LA is to require everyone – vaccinated or not – to mask up while indoors, the organisers hadn’t technically been breaking any rules.

Exceptions to this rule are made for movie, TV and music productions and so, given that Emmy Awards qualifies as a TV production, those making appearances are regarded as performers, so masks were not mandatory.

In addition, extra safety modifications were indeed implemented for this year’s Emmys. Not only did everyone have to be fully vaccinated before being permitted entry, they also had to provide a verified negative COVID test within the 48 hour time period beforehand.