unilad
Advert

LA Public Health Officials Respond To Seth Rogen’s Covid Safety Joke At Emmys

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Sep 2021 08:21
LA Officials Respond To Seth Rogen’s Covid Safety Joke At EmmysCBS/Alamy

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has spoken out after actor Seth Rogen cracked a joke about coronavirus safety measures at the recent Emmy Awards ceremony.

During a speech, Rogen, 39, joked about concerns he had about how safe the high-profile TV event actually was for attendees, remarking, ‘There are way too many of us in this little room!’

Advert

Rogen went on to claim that attendees had been falsely informed that the event would be held outdoors, when in fact they were seated in ‘a hermetically-sealed tent’, adding that he wouldn’t have come if he’d known what the set-up would be.

Seth Rogen (Alamy)Alamy

Many of those watching felt Rogen had made a good point, and were concerned that appropriate social distancing measures hadn’t been put in place.

However, in a statement given to TMZ, the Department of Public Health has explained that, although the current mandate in LA is to require everyone – vaccinated or not – to mask up while indoors, the organisers hadn’t technically been breaking any rules.

Advert

Exceptions to this rule are made for movie, TV and music productions and so, given that Emmy Awards qualifies as a TV production, those making appearances are regarded as performers, so masks were not mandatory.

Seth Rogen (Alamy)Alamy

In addition, extra safety modifications were indeed implemented for this year’s Emmys. Not only did everyone have to be fully vaccinated before being permitted entry, they also had to provide a verified negative COVID test within the 48 hour time period beforehand.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Christmas Could Be ‘Cancelled’ Due To CO2 Shortage
News

Christmas Could Be ‘Cancelled’ Due To CO2 Shortage

The Most Unique Funeral Traditions From Around The World Revealed
Life

The Most Unique Funeral Traditions From Around The World Revealed

BBC Apologises After Journalist Lost Vital Evidence In Murder Case
News

BBC Apologises After Journalist Lost Vital Evidence In Murder Case

Woman With One Arm Reveals How She Plays The Drums
Music

Woman With One Arm Reveals How She Plays The Drums

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Coronavirus, Emmys, Los Angeles, no-article-matching, Now

 