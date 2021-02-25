unilad
Lady Gaga Offers $500,000 Reward For Safe Return Of Dogs After Dogwalker Shot

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Feb 2021 16:38
Lady Gaga Offers $500,000 Reward For Safe Return Of Dogs After Dogwalker ShotPA Images

Lady Gaga has offered $500,000 as a reward for the safe return for her dogs after they were stolen from her dogwalker last night. 

The singer’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was outside his home with Gaga’s three French bulldogs on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles when he was ambushed by assailants.

The thieves shot Fischer in the chest four times before stealing two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav. Though the third, named Miss Asia, managed to escape.

Lady GagaPA Images

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs, ‘no questions asked.’

It’s unclear whether the thieves knew the dogs belonged to Gaga at the time of the theft, though French bulldogs are in high demand and can sell for anywhere between $1,500-$3,000. If the dogs have pedigree lineage, they can be sold for as much as $10,000.

Lady GagaLady Gaga/Instagram

Sources close to the singer have said she is extremely upset about the situation, and the person responsible for the theft has been encouraged to email ‘[email protected]’ to organise the return of the dogs and retrieve the reward.

Social media users have rallied around Gaga in response to the shooting and theft, with many expressing their sadness at the situation and wishing for a speedy resolution.

Fischer is said to have been caring for the three dogs while Gaga is away working in Rome, Italy. Police were called to the scene outside his home on reports that shots had been fired, and he was found seriously hurt but conscious.

The dogwalker was taken to a nearby hospital and is now said to be ‘recovering well’. As Gaga is currently out of the country, her bodyguard was seen picking up Miss Asia.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Dogs, Lady Gaga, Los Angeles

