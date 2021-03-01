Lady Gaga To Pay Dogwalker’s Almost $100,000 Medical Bills After He Was Shot

PA Images/ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga reportedly plans to pay for her dog walker’s medical bills after he was shot during an attack outside his home.

Ryan Fischer was walking the singer’s three French bulldogs in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 24, when two men shot him in the chest and stole two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Advert 10

Fisher was taken to hospital and the two dogs were later recovered and returned to Gaga’s representatives, while the third, Miss Asia, was recovered after running away from the scene.

Following the robbery, Gaga offered $500,000 for the safe return of the dogs and expressed her love for Fisher on Twitter.

She wrote:

Advert 10

If you bought or found [the dogs] unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.

On Friday, Fisher’s family said the dog walker was expected to make a full recovery.

A source close to Gaga told The Mirror that the singer will cover his medical bills, which reportedly amount to £70,000 ($97,543).

Advert 10

They commented:

Gaga feels horrendous about what happened to Ryan and wants to make sure he is looked after. She absolutely adores him and is forever indebted to him for his bravery. She also wanted to compensate him for lost work, and has been wishing him a speedy recovery.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

In a statement, Fisher’s family praised the medical staff who had been caring for their loved one, saying: ‘We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.’

Advert 10

They continued:

Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset.

Details of exactly how the dogs were recovered remain unclear, as a police spokesperson said that a woman who appeared to be ‘uninvolved and unassociated’ with the robbery was the one who returned them to the police.

PA Images

Advert 10

According to the Associated Press, per the BBC, the woman brought them to the Olympic Community Police Station in LA and the singer’s representatives had confirmed they were hers.

Fisher is believed to have been looking after Gaga’s dogs as she is currently away in Rome working on a new Ridley Scott film, titled Gucci. It’s unclear whether the attackers knew the dogs belonged to Gaga at the time of the theft.