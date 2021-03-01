unilad
Advert

Lady Gaga To Pay Dogwalker’s Almost $100,000 Medical Bills After He Was Shot

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Mar 2021 09:12
Lady Gaga's Dogs Were Found Tied To Pole Miles From Where They Were TakenPA Images/ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga reportedly plans to pay for her dog walker’s medical bills after he was shot during an attack outside his home. 

Ryan Fischer was walking the singer’s three French bulldogs in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 24, when two men shot him in the chest and stole two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Advert

Fisher was taken to hospital and the two dogs were later recovered and returned to Gaga’s representatives, while the third, Miss Asia, was recovered after running away from the scene.

Following the robbery, Gaga offered $500,000 for the safe return of the dogs and expressed her love for Fisher on Twitter.

She wrote:

Advert

If you bought or found [the dogs] unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.

On Friday, Fisher’s family said the dog walker was expected to make a full recovery.

A source close to Gaga told The Mirror that the singer will cover his medical bills, which reportedly amount to £70,000 ($97,543).

Advert

They commented:

Gaga feels horrendous about what happened to Ryan and wants to make sure he is looked after. She absolutely adores him and is forever indebted to him for his bravery.

She also wanted to compensate him for lost work, and has been wishing him a speedy recovery.

Lady Gaga with dogsLady Gaga/Instagram

In a statement, Fisher’s family praised the medical staff who had been caring for their loved one, saying: ‘We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.’

Advert

They continued:

Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset.

Details of exactly how the dogs were recovered remain unclear, as a police spokesperson said that a woman who appeared to be ‘uninvolved and unassociated’ with the robbery was the one who returned them to the police.

Lady GagaPA Images
Advert

According to the Associated Press, per the BBC, the woman brought them to the Olympic Community Police Station in LA and the singer’s representatives had confirmed they were hers.

Fisher is believed to have been looking after Gaga’s dogs as she is currently away in Rome working on a new Ridley Scott film, titled Gucci. It’s unclear whether the attackers knew the dogs belonged to Gaga at the time of the theft.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Inventor Builds World’s First Plane Made Entirely From Hemp
Technology

Inventor Builds World’s First Plane Made Entirely From Hemp

Shotgun With Built-In Camera, Wi-Fi, And Bluetooth Faces Backlash
Technology

Shotgun With Built-In Camera, Wi-Fi, And Bluetooth Faces Backlash

Billie Eilish’s Fans Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘Grooming’ Her After Documentary
Celebrity

Billie Eilish’s Fans Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘Grooming’ Her After Documentary

Two Men Arrested In Mexico Allegedly For Kissing On Beach ‘Near Children’
Life

Two Men Arrested In Mexico Allegedly For Kissing On Beach ‘Near Children’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Lady Gaga, Los Angeles, Now

Credits

The Mirror and 1 other

  1. The Mirror

    Lady Gaga will pay £70,000 medical bills of dog-walker who was shot in pooch theft

  2. BBC

    Lady Gaga's dogs found safe after armed robbery

 