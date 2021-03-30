Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Had Part Of His Lung Removed Following Shooting
Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, has revealed he had part of his lung removed after being shot in the chest during a dognapping last month.
Fischer was walking Gaga’s three French bulldogs, Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo, when attackers shot him four times and stole two of the dogs from outside his West Hollywood home on February 24.
The 30-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital and began what appeared to be a ‘remarkably fast’ recovery, according to an update he shared on Instagram yesterday, March 29.
Alongside a video showing him changing from a hospital gown into a jeans and T-shirt, Fischer explained that within a matter of days he had gone from ‘bleeding out on a sidewalk, to overly-active ICU patient… to just waiting for my lung to heal so I could go home’.
While ‘everything appeared quite straight forward’ at first, Fischer soon began to experience a ‘strange hissing and glugging’ coming from his chest when he breathed. An X-ray revealed that his lung had collapsed, and it ‘became quite clear that [his] lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred [his] tissue like a burn’.
In the following days his lung collapsed at least another two times, and noting that ‘it could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal’, Fischer recalled his days spent in hospital as ‘lunches of grilled cheese and tomato soup and art walks’.
His days blurred into one, until the day came when he underwent a procedure to ‘remove portions of [his] lung’.
Though his recovery ‘had become anything but a straight line’, Fischer has now finally been released from hospital.
He wrote:
Now that I’m finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life, I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way.
The journey is hard, it’s assuredly painful, and questionable choices that no longer serve me like wearing skinny jeans are made. But I try. And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all.
Lady Gaga expressed her love for Fischer on Twitter after the incident, and sources close to the singer told said she was planning to cover his medical bills.
All of Gaga’s dogs were recovered and returned, and the investigation into the shooting and dognapping is said to be ongoing.
Creditssaintrocque/Instagram
