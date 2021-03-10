Lady Gaga’s Dognapping May Have Been Part Of Gang Initiation

PA Images/Lady Gaga/Instagram

Police in Los Angeles are looking into whether the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker Ryan Fischer, and the theft of her two French bulldogs, were part of a gang initiation.

It comes after a string of similar crimes have begun popping up around the city, prompting authorities to look into the possibility of a gang connection, TMZ reports.

The publication notes that CCTV footage captured by a neighbour’s security camera showed that Fischer was actually nowhere near the dogs when he got shot, suggesting the violence could in fact have been planned.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

There has been a number of theories surrounding the incident, including whether the attack was politically motivated and whether the attackers knew the dogs belonged to Gaga.

Meanwhile, officers are still trying to determine whether the woman who found the two dogs, Koji and Gustav, had anything to do with the crimes, before Gaga hands over the $500,000 reward she promised to anyone who returned them.

Although the authorities don’t believe she was involved in the dognapping and the attack on Fischer, they want to make absolutely sure she had nothing to do with it before the cash exchanged.

PA Images

The woman, who has not been identified, is said to have discovered the two dogs, Gustav and Koji, tied to a pole on February 26, before taking them to the police station.

Fischer, who was caring for the dogs while Gaga was away on a work trip in Italy, was shot four times in the attack right outside his home, and was said to be in a grave condition when he was found on the roadside.

Taking to Twitter to appeal for the safe return of her pets, the singer thanked him, writing, ‘Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.’

While he is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries, it has widely been reported that Gaga will cover the cost of his medical bills, which are said to be around $100,000.

‘Gaga feels horrendous about what happened to Ryan and wants to make sure he is looked after. She absolutely adores him and is forever indebted to him for his bravery,’ a source told the Mirror.

‘She also wanted to compensate him for lost work, and has been wishing him a speedy recovery.’

The case remains in the hands of the authorities.