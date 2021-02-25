Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Shot Four Times By Men Who Stole Her Dogs

PA

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker has been shot four times by two men who stole the singer’s dogs.

Ryan Fischer, 30, had been walking Gaga’s three French bulldogs – Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo – at the time of the ordeal. It occurred last night, February 24, in West Hollywood around 10pm local time outside Fischer’s home. He was shot four times in the chest.

Advert 10

Once police arrived at the scene, Fischer was found barely breathing and was rushed to a nearby hospital, reported Mail Online. He is now in a ‘grave’ condition.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Kojo and Gustavo were sadly stolen by the thieves, but Miss Asia ran away and was later recovered safely by the police. Pictures have surfaced online where she can be seen being carried by police while wrapped in a blanket.

Miss Asia was taken to LAPD headquarters, where she was later picked up by one of Gaga’s bodyguards.

Advert 10

It’s reported that Gaga is currently in Italy and had left the three dogs in Fischer’s care.

Sources told TMZ that the Million Reasons singer is extremely upset about the situation and is currently offering $500,000 for the return of Koji and Gustavo.

Gaga has had Miss Asia since 2014, while Koji joined the family in 2015. She then got Gustavo a year later.

Advert 10

Despite the severity of Fischer’s condition when found by police, it’s been reported that he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police have described the two suspects as two Black males wearing baseball caps, and that they fled the scene in a white BMW heading northbound on Sierra Bonita Avenue.

It’s currently unknown if last night’s incident was a targeted attack, but the LAPD have confirmed to Mail Online that the crime took place.

French Bulldogs are expensive and can sell for anywhere between $1,500-$3,000, as per Mail Online, but pedigrees can fetch as much as $10,000.

Advert 10