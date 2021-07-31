Lamar Odom Ordered To Pay Ex-Girlfriend Nearly $400,000

PA Images/@TRULIZA4U/Instagram

Former professional basketball player Lamar Odom has been ordered to pay his ex-girlfriend nearly $400,000 after he failed to give her support payments.

The former NBA star dated his ex-girlfriend Liza Morales for a number of years in the early 2000s, and together they share two children, 19-year-old Lamar Jr. and 23-year-old Destiney.

Advert 10

As per a settlement agreement established in 2015, Odom was required to pay Morales thousands of dollars per month for the benefit of the former couple’s two kids, however in May Morales filed a lawsuit claiming Odom had missed the agreed payments for more than a year.

Pixabay

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, a New York judge ruled Odom had failed to make his support payments since June 2020, and noted that the former basketball star did not show up for a key hearing in the case in June 2021 ‘despite due notice’.

The court ordered that Odom pay Morales a total of $380,549, including $91,220 in outstanding child support, $88,117 in missed rent, $161,305 for their children’s college funds and expenses, and nearly $40,000 for her legal fees and expenses.

Advert 10

Odom criticised the lawsuit in an Instagram post shared in May, explaining that he originally had ‘no plans on addressing’ the suit but that he couldn’t ‘keep letting bitter women slander [his] name’.

PA Images

Per Hollywood Life, he wrote, ‘I have taken care of Liza and my children their entire lives. My children are adults. I have paid child support for CHILDREN on time monthly for the past 18 years. My CHILDREN are ADULTS.’

Though both of Odom and Morales’ children are over the age of 18, the website for the New York State Unified Court System states that a child is ‘entitled to be supported by his or her parents until the age of 21’ in New York, where Morales and the children live.

Advert 10