Lana Del Rey Says Trump Didn't Mean To Incite Riot At US Capitol lanadelrey/Instagram/PA

Lana Del Rey has said that Donald Trump didn’t know he was inciting a riot in a new interview with BBC radio host Annie Mac.

Speaking to Mac yesterday, January 11, the Born To Die singer said that people like Trump ‘don’t know they hurt other people’.

Discussing the riot that took place at the Capitol last week and its perpetrators, Del Rey said there was a need to address the issue of people who, she believes, are not aware of the full impact of their actions.

‘Do we put them on an island together? I once had a call with George K. Simon, who wrote a book called A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing and it was all about people who don’t know they hurt other people, like Trump,’ she said.

‘You know, he doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot and I believe that,’ she added.

She was quickly countered by Mac, who said she believes it is ‘very very clearly obvious that [Trump] knew what he was doing the whole way’.

Agreeing that there may have been some intention, Del Rey said Trump has ‘delusions of grandeur’.

pro-trump supporters at capitol PA Images

‘If you’re a jerk and everyone tells you three times that you’re a jerk, now we have to finally address this big issue in the world of what to do with these people,’ she said.

‘Now what I think some of the higher-ups and people that are thinking can really see is… ‘OK, we’ve got a problem now. We didn’t know that we got half of the country who wants to shoot up the Capitol’,’ she added.

Earlier in the interview, which premiered her new single, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, she described Trump as ‘a reflection of our world’s greatest problem’ and a ‘psychopath, crazy president’.

Talking about her belief that narcissism is the US’s biggest problem, she said she’s surprised the country didn’t have a leader like this a ‘long time ago’.

Trump PA Images

She told Mac:

The madness of Trump, as bad as it was, it really needed to happen. We really needed a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism. Especially in America. It’s going to kill the world. It’s not capitalism, it’s narcissism.

She also described the events of 2020 as a ‘wake-up call’. Speaking on the devastating impact of the pandemic, she said it had brought the stark realisation that ‘your life is not about what kind of shoes you buy, it’s not about going to Harvard or Oxford’. She added, ‘It’s about what kind of person you are.’