Lana Del Rey Wore A Mesh Mask And Everyone's Making The Same Joke Lana Del Rey/Instagram

Lana Del Rey is being slated on social media after wearing a mesh face mask to a meet and greet at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles on Friday, October 2.

The Born To Die singer wore a fishnet-style silver sparkled mask while getting photographs with fans and signing copies of her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Advert

But, rather than talking about her new book, the wonderful people of the internet had something else on their minds: What on Earth is up with the mesh mask?!

Advert

In the state of LA, everyone is expected to wear face coverings while interacting with people they don’t live with, in a bid to try and prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

While there is some debate over how effective face coverings are in preventing the spread of germs, it kinda’ goes without saying that in order to be any good at all, the face masks have to not have holes in them.

Some people on Twitter savagely joked that Lana really was ‘born to die’ given her bizarre approach to protecting herself and her fans in a state where 6,626 people have already died from the virus and 273,000 more cases have been confirmed.

Advert

Others joked that she had reached her full ‘Karen’ potential, while also making a subtle nod to her recently controversial post about ‘not not being a feminist,’ while criticising the likes of Cardi B and Beyonce for getting number one tracks about ‘being sexy.’

Is someone going to tell her about that mask, or?