Larry Flynt, Porn Mogul And Hustler Founder, Dies Aged 78 PA Images

Larry Flynt Jr, the publisher of Hustler magazine, has died aged 78.

His passing has reportedly been confirmed by his brother, Jimmy, who said he died from heart failure.

Advert 10

Flynt Jr made his fortune through his namesake publishing company which produced several pornographic magazines and television channels.

PA

As per BBC News, he died in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his family by his side.

Minda Gowen, the spokeswoman for Larry Flynt Publications, said he died ‘from the recent onset of a sudden illness’.

Advert 10

In the late 1970s, Flynt was paralysed after being shot outside a courthouse in Georgia, where he was being sued for obscenity.

He famously had his wheelchair gold-plated and lined with velvet.

PA

During his lifetime, he faced numerous legal battles, even reaching the US Supreme Court.

Advert 10

In this landmark ruling, the Supreme Court sided with Flynt, finding that a parody advert published in Hustler, which depicted political commentator Jerry Falwell Sr. as an incestuous drunk, was protected speech since he was a public figure.

At the height of his career, his production company made $150 million, while Hustler had a circulation of three million.

Flynt regularly courted controversy and was used to criticism. In 1998, he offered an award of $1 million for anyone who could catch a high-ranking US government official in a sex scandal.

Aside from his ventures in publishing and television, Flynt also ran eight strip clubs throughout Ohio, including those in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo.

Advert 10