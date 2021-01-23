Larry King, Legendary Interviewer And TV Host, Dies Aged 87

PA

American television host and Emmy award-winner Larry King has died aged 87.

His death was announced on Twitter by his company, Ora Media, writing that the host passed away earlier today in Los Angeles.

Advert 10

‘With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning aged 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,’ the statement said.

The post did not state a cause of death.

Earlier this month, it was reported that King had been hospitalised with coronavirus.

Advert 10

The legendary host had faced a number of health issues, including Type 2 diabetes and several heart attacks. In 2017, he revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and had undergone successful surgery to treat it.

King, who was born in 1933, enjoyed a 63-year-long career across radio and television, earning praise for being an unbiased interviewer and host.

‘Whether he was interviewing the US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions,’ the post announcing his death said.

PA

Advert 10

King hosted CNN’s Larry King Live for 25 years, interviewing a plethora of personalities, including presidential candidates, celebrities and athletes. He retired from the show in 2010, having recorded more than 6,000 episodes. The following year, he was honoured with the Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to broadcasting.

Tributes to the host have already started pouring in online.

‘RIP Larry King, 87. A television legend,’ Piers Morgan tweeted.

‘The World just lost Larry King to covid-19. A big loss for journalism,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Advert 10

”End of an era’ is used a lot. This truly is one. I had the pleasure a couple of times, and he was very gracious. Rest In Peace and thank you for your sizable contribution to media history, #LarryKing,’ another said.

King is survived by three children: Larry Jr; Chance; and Cannon.