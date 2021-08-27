Laurence Fox Hits Back Following Twitter Suspension For ‘Racist’ Benjamin Mendy Tweet

PA Images

Laurence Fox’s Twitter account was suspended following a controversial remark he made in response to the news of the shocking charges brought against Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy.

The 43-year-old tweeted, ‘Get kneeling, f*ckers,’ in response to the four counts of rape and sexual assault that Mendy was charged with yesterday, August 26.

Fox has subsequently blasted Twitter in a series of posts over its decision to suspend his account.

PA Images

Fox has defended himself amid accusations of racism over his initial tweet, and while he has admitted that his initial post was ‘provocative’, he denies any claims of discrimination.

Mendy was charged by the Cheshire Constabulary with four counts of rape and sexual assault. The charges, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), related to three complainants over the age of 16.

The assaults are reported as having taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

PA Images

Fox has since taken to Twitter to claim how his original tweet did not contain any references to race, adding, ‘Although it is with crushing predictability that it was spun this way by my political opponents and the usual media grifters.’

He went on to explain how his original tweet meant instead that ‘perhaps in light of the most recent case, they should take the knee to the victims of sexual assault and rape? To own their own mess?’.

Fox continued, ‘After all, these are not crimes committed by police officers 1000s of miles away, but by broken role models from within their own ranks’.

He also accused footballers of projecting ‘their piety in the name of racial justice’ rather than looking at the ‘sins committed by their colleagues’.

In the six-tweet thread, Fox goes on to rip into footballers, saying that he has ‘consistently rejected being lectured by professional footballers’. He condemns the athletes as ‘hypocrites’ and ‘mega-rich babies’ who ‘readily and ludicrously take the position of the oppressed’.

Fox states that players have been portrayed ‘as saints with the highest moral virtue’ for too long, and accuses them of ‘too often’ having ‘prey[ed] on young woman using their fame’. Fox goes on to claim that the stars then ‘use money and power to buy silence in a way ordinary men never could’.

He concludes:

Instead I was instructing footballers to kneel for the victims of rape & sexual assaults committed by footballers – a point none of the usual, vocal campaigners picked up on ad they clamoured to shoot the messenger & once again avoid the inconvenient message.

Fox has since posted a follow-up tweet, appearing to make a direct dig at Twitter for having suspended his account.

The image in the post shows Fox lying on a sunbed, reading a book and smoking while swearing at the camera. The caption reads, ‘Re-reading the Twatter manual. Have a lovely day everyone.’