Laverne Cox Speaks Out About Homophobia, Transphobia And Misogyny Amid DaBaby Scandal

PA Images/@lavernecox/Instagram

Laverne Cox has shared her views on how ‘homophobia, transphobia and misogyny are inextricably linked,’ after rapper DaBaby made a series of homophobic comments during a live performance over the weekend.

The actress went live on Instagram to discuss societal attitudes towards women, gay and trans people, directly referring to the discussion prompted by DaBaby, who has faced serious backlash after making repeated references to HIV/AIDs and the gay community during a live performance.

Advert 10

PA Images

‘In the same performance where he made anti-gay statements, statements against people living with HIV, there was also misogyny, comments about women’s body parts, and he brought out a man who is accused of assaulting a woman,’ she said, referencing DaBaby’s decision to bring out Tory Lanez, the rapper who was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet last year.

‘That moment over the weekend is a super clear example of the intersectional links between homophobia, transphobia and misogyny’ she said. ‘In a way, you can’t have one without the other.’

Advert 10

Cox called on viewers to look at their own attitudes as well as the attitude of their friends, urging people to use the moment to ‘begin to think differently about masculinity’ and look at ‘the kind of decisions we’re going to make when we’re raising our boys so that they’re not perpetuating this intersectional oppression.’

‘For me it’s not about cancelling anyone,’ she stressed. ‘The work is on all of us to interrogate how we’re living, who we’re defending, what we’re standing up for.’

Cox has been a leading voice in discussing intersectional oppression, and earlier this year launched her own podcast, The Laverne Cox Show, in which she discusses similar issues with a range of experts.

Advert 10