Leader Of State-Funded Group Mistakes Jason Bourne For Real-Life CIA Agent

Universal Pictures

A state-funded leader in Chinese hilariously mistook Matt Damon as Jason Bourne for a real-life CIA agent ‘stirring up chaos’ in Hong Kong.

Advertisements

Anna Chan, a pro-Beijing leader, took to Twitter to share a photo of Damon from the 2016 film, insisting he’s a ‘super dangerous man.’

As per a screenshot shared by Ray Kwong, she said: ‘Our secret agent found the CIA agent who creates the chaos. Jason, from America, is currently in Hong Kong. It takes hell of an effort to get his info. He teach rioters assassination and military skills. Super dangerous man!’

Advertisements

Bourne loser: Pro-Beijing leader posts photo of CIA agent, saying he is stirring up chaos in Hong Kong. HT @lokinhei @blakejnoah pic.twitter.com/Jjk51qaFqc — Ray Kwong (@raykwong) July 26, 2019

Needless to say, the wonderful people of the internet responded accordingly.

One person tweeted: ‘Hollywood definitely has a much bigger influence in China than whatever China’s influence in America,’ while another person added: ‘I would 100% watch a sequel where Jason Bourne defends trapped citizens from gangs from violent triads.’

Another person joked ‘didn’t he fight in “The Great Wall”? He’s a national hero.’

Yeah looks like they are getting used to believing whatever they see. — d8nvn (@d8nvn) July 27, 2019

Ahahahahha. Can't stop laughing. Next will be MI6 Deckard Shaw. — Andreus (@Andreus73336134) August 1, 2019

Chaos? He was at the great wall and defended China from thousands of green monsters! Beijing should honor this guy. — Ritche Awit (@Bad_wolf_pinoy) August 1, 2019

Matt Damon played Jason Bourne, a former CIA assassin, in five films adapted from the novels by Robert Ludlum, which has obviously caused a bit of confusion for the Chinese leader.

Advertisements

Although, I’d say that’s a pretty big accolade for Damon’s acting, if it’s so good people actually mistake it for being real life. It would be interesting if he were to ever visit the country.

Meanwhile, Damon has been pretty busy filming for his latest action film, Ford v. Ferrari.

20th Century Fox

The trailer for the adrenaline-fuelled film dropped during Game 2 of the NBA Finals last month and it shows British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) recruited by top designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) to work for Henry Ford II.

Advertisements

Ford v. Ferrari follows the story of a team of American engineers and designers who are tasked with building the Ford GT40 from scratch and creating an entirely new vehicle in a bid to defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 15, 2019, in the UK and the US by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures under the 20th Century Fox banner.

Perhaps he’ll be mistaken for a real life car designer in future?

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]