Lenny Kravitz Wishes Jason Momoa Happy Birthday In Annual ‘Life Goals’ Post

Musician Lenny Kravitz has wished Jason Momoa a happy birthday and prompted an outpouring of support from fans in what appears to be a yearly tradition.

Kravitz has had a hugely successful career as a musician, selling more than 40 million records with hits like Fly Away. Despite his achievements, many wouldn’t be surprised to see animosity between him and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet’s current husband, Jason Momoa.

However, Kravitz has once again shown his class by celebrating Momoa’s 41st birthday, posting an image of the pair together and wishing him well.

‘Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family,’ Kravitz wrote. Many weren’t surprised by the message, as Kravitz posted the same photo last year to mark Momoa’s birthday, and once again it’s generated a swathe of admiration.

One person responded, ‘it’s time we acknowledge Lisa Bonet is a sorceress and ask her to teach us her ways,’ while another noted, ‘Lenny Kravitz really sets the standard for all men while Lisa Bonet is why they created the term ‘life goals’.’

Some users simply celebrated the relationship the two men have: ‘Listennnn… This bro love is some evolved blended family goals! Love that twitter is giving Lisa Bonet her [flowers] #lennykravitz #JasonMomoa.’

Aquaman star Momoa previously purchased a matching ring for Kravitz after he came to support the musician during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in 2018, and it seems the friendship has remained strong.

In 1985, Kravitz and The Cosby Show star Bonet met, and eloped two years later. A year afterwards they welcomed their daughter Zoë before they divorced in 1993.

Momoa and Bonet got together in 2005, and have since had two children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, before they marrying in 2017.