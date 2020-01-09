Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Save Life Of Man Who Fell Overboard Cruise Ship
No matter how great an actor Leonardo DiCaprio is or how many acclaimed films he stars in, he will be forever remembered as the guy who froze to death in the Atlantic because Kate Winslet wouldn’t share the goddamn floating door with him.
I mean seriously Kate, what were you thinking?
Not to worry though because obviously, Leo made it out of the Atlantic alive and is putting his knowledge of the ocean to good use – he recently helped save a man’s life after he fell overboard a cruise ship in the Caribbean.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, was on holiday with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Camila Morrone (pictured below), in St. Barts on December 30 when the couple decided to rent a boat with some friends.
The group suddenly heard a distress call for a man in need of help, with Leo springing into action to help save him after he had fallen off a Club Med yacht near St. Martin.
The Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood actor insisted on searching for the man, known only as Victor, one hour before sunset and just as a storm was approaching.
Luckily, Leo’s boat eventually located the severely dehydrated 24-year-old man, who was frantically waving his hands in the air after treading water for 11 hours, near Saba Island.
The Club Med cruise worker had reportedly fallen overboard after ‘too much alcohol and a long night’, a source told The Sun.
The captain of his ship had sent out a ‘panicked’ emergency message, which Leonardo and his team picked up before agreeing to search for Victor.
The source said:
They were the only responders, and his only chance of survival, despite being hours away. The ‘man overboard’ was minutes from drowning when he was found. He had been treading water and still managed to flail his hands as Leonardo came near.
It was not long before daylight disappeared, and there was a giant rainstorm closing in. The man was doomed. He thought he was dreaming after being rescued by one of the world’s most famous faces.
The source continued:
Leonardo played a blinding role in his own real-life Hollywood movie. He saved the life of a man overboard who incredibly had survived by treading water for 11 hours.
Leonardo’s boat was the only vessel looking for him. The captain put the man’s chances of survival at one in a billion — like winning the lottery twice.
Thankfully Leo was around to save Victor, who was given food, drink and clothes before being passed over to the coastguards.
It’s not known whether Victor needed medical treatment, but we hope he makes a full recovery.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Actor, Caribbean, Leonardo DiCaprio, St. Barts