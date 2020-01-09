Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Save Life Of Man Who Fell Overboard Cruise Ship

They were the only responders, and his only chance of survival, despite being hours away. The ‘man overboard’ was minutes from drowning when he was found. He had been treading water and still managed to flail his hands as Leonardo came near.

It was not long before daylight disappeared, and there was a giant rainstorm closing in. The man was doomed. He thought he was dreaming after being rescued by one of the world’s most famous faces.