Leonardo DiCaprio Just Slammed Republicans While Speaking Out On Voter Suppression

PA Images

Leonardo DiCaprio has called for Americans to support the For The People Act and help stop Republicans from ‘gerrymandering’.

The actor and environmentalist took to Instagram this week to share his message alongside a picture which claimed that the voting rights of US residents are ‘under attack’ and called for the protection of the freedom to vote.

Advert 10

It comes after Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry shared a similar plea last week, when the couple appeared in a short film which depicted a future in which democracy is said to be ‘dead’ and voters have ‘no voice’.

PA Images

DiCaprio called for Americans to contact their local Senator and encourage them to support the For The People Act, which is intended to change laws regarding campaign finance to help reduce the influence money has on politics, as well as expand voting rights.

In his post, DiCaprio wrote: ‘We need to restore fairness to our democracy by preventing voter suppression and stopping Republicans from gerrymandering – especially in states where they control the process.’

Advert 10

Leonardo DiCaprio/Instagram

Gerrymandering refers to the process in which governing parties aim to draw boundaries of legislative districts so their candidates win as many seats as possible during votes, The New York Times reports.

DiCaprio continued:

The good news is that we can stop this anti-democratic practice by passing the #ForThePeopleAct (HR1). Call your Senator and encourage them to support the bill.

Advert 10

The Titanic star also shared the message to his Instagram story, where he linked to more details about the act which describes itself as a ‘package of bold, commonsense reforms’ which will also help to crackdown on corruption in both parties and ensure accurate elections.