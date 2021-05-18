Leonardo DiCaprio Leading $43m Galápagos Islands Pledge
Leonardo DiCaprio is leading a $43 million pledge to conduct conversation operations across the Galápagos Islands.
The actor and environmentalist announced the initiative this week; it will see his organisation Re:wild, founded alongside conservation scientists, work with the Galápagos National Park Directorate, Island Conservation and local communities to help ‘rewild’ the entire Galápagos Islands, as well as all of Latin America’s Pacific archipelagos.
The money will go towards projects including: the restoration of Floreana Island, which is home to 54 threatened species; the reintroduction of 13 locally extinct species; a captive breeding programme, and other activities to prevent the extinction of the pink iguana.
It will also aim to increase measures that protect the Galápagos’s marine resources from the human impact of ecotourism, The Guardian reports.
Discussing the project, DiCaprio explained he met with environmental ‘heroes’ working to save ‘one of the most irreplaceable places on the planet’ during a trip to the islands.
He continued:
Around the world, the wild is declining. We have degraded three-quarters of the wild places and pushed more than 1 million species to the brink of extinction. More than half of Earth’s remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don’t decisively act.
The environmental heroes that the planet needs are already here. Now we all must rise to the challenge and join them.
In an effort to help promote the initiative, the Titanic star’s social media accounts will be taken over by island restoration specialist Paula A. Castaño, who will use the platform to promote the steps needed to be taken to help rewild the Galápagos.
