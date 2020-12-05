Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter After Backlash For Sharing Anti-Vaxxer Video

PA Images

Black Panther actor Letitia Wright has deleted her Twitter account after she faced backlash for sharing an anti-vaxxer video.

The video, titled ‘COVID-19 VACCINE, SHOULD WE TAKE IT?’ from Tomi Arayomi, also contained transphobic comments.

Wright quickly started trending on Twitter, with thousands of users criticsing the actress.

One person to call out Wright for sharing the video was Don Cheadle. In a now-deleted tweet, the 56-year-old quote-tweeted Wright’s post sharing the controversial video with the caption, ‘Bye, Letitia’.

Responding to a fan who called Cheadle out for deleting the tweet, the actor said, ‘I haven’t seen it. I’ll watch and pull her coat if it’s off.’

Don Cheadle Calls Out Letitia Wright For Tweeting 'F*cked Up' Anti-Vaxxer Video letitiawright/Twitter

Following the backlash, Wright defended the posting of the video, telling her followers: ‘If you don’t conform to popular opinions. But ask questions and think for yourself… you get cancelled.’

She then later apologised for sharing the video before deleting her Twitter account.

In a now-deleted tweet she wrote: ‘My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.’

Published on the YouTube channel On The Table earlier this week, the one-hour video discusses the vaccine and one of the ingredients supposedly inside it, Luciferase.

Wright was also criticised for sharing the video after it became apparent Arayomi made transphobic comments. In the video, he says, ‘Look at somebody is genetically born a male but you say that’s a girl… enough times, eventually you will force compliance by the composition of my speech to say something that I just technically, biologically don’t believe in,’ Metro reports.

Last year, Don Cheadle wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase ‘Protect Trans Kids’ while hosting SNL.

Replying to a tweet, the actor wrote, ‘If she went transphobe, fire away. but I’ll personally take it to her if she said something crazy. not to twitter. that’s how I do it with friends and how I hope they do it with me if I fkkk up. trying to find it now’.

Other Twitter users also called out Wright for sharing ‘baseless conspiracy theories’.

One user wrote: ‘It’s smart to be cautious about what you put into your body. Not so smart to share baseless conspiracy theories sprinkled with transphobia. I doubt you’ll be ‘cancelled’ your career will be fine. But you’ve hurt & disappointed a lot of people by posting that vid. Myself included.’

