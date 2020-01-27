Lewis Capaldi Got Confused For A Seat Filler At His First-Ever Grammys Lewis Capaldi/Twitter/PA

Despite dubbing himself America’s sweetheart, everyone’s favourite humble popstar Lewis Capaldi was unfortunately mistaken for a seat filler at last night’s Grammys.

Capaldi, who was up for Song of the Year with his ballad Someone You Loved, took to Twitter to document the hilarious case of mistaken identity, and it’s just the kind of prime content we’ve come to expect from him.

‘A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom,’ Lewis wrote, alongside a whole load of laughing emojis.

I mean, who else would you want warming your seat while you go to the bathroom?

Staying truly on brand, the 23-year-old uploaded a picture of himself sitting on a toilet at the coveted event before taking to the red carpet like a true celeb. The singer gave fans a thumbs up and offered a little behind-the-scenes sneak preview of his day at the prestigious ceremony.

During the event, Capaldi stuck to his usually casual style, donning a basic white t-shirt paired with a dark jacket, a pair of trousers and some black and white Vans.

While on the red carpet, Lewis joked that he wished the camera wasn’t quite so close so his ‘big belly’ wasn’t on show. Although he didn’t seem too fussed, as he cradled his stomach and grinned during his pap shots.

Lewis Capaldi Got Confused For A Seat Filler At His First Ever Grammys PA Images

Unfortunately, the Scot was pipped to the post by Billie Eilish, who won Song of the Year with her hit Bad Guy. The 18-year-old also bagged Album of the Year, while her brother Finneas O’Connell won Producer of the Year for the very same album.

Accepting the award, he said the record had been made at home because:

I’m the most creative where I’m most comfortable. It’s a huge honour to be given a Grammy for making homemade cookies.

Despite not taking home the Grammy, Lewis has got another huge year head of him as he prepares to get on the road with former One Direction star Niall Horan in the coming year.

You’ll always be a winner in our eyes, Lewis.