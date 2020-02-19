Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Confirms Someone You Loved Isn’t About Paige From Love Island
No matter how much Love Island fans might wish otherwise, Lewis Capaldi has confirmed his hit song Someone You Loved isn’t about his ex and current reality show contestant Paige Turley.
Rumours have been flying about between fans of the show since Paige first arrived in the South Africa villa for the winter version of Love Island, with many convinced a heartbroken Lewis penned the lyrics after their breakup.
The couple had dated on and off between 2014 and 2016 after meeting at college in Motherwell, Scotland.
One Love Island viewer, who was convinced Paige was Lewis’ inspiration, wrote:
Thrilled for Paige and Fin, but has anyone checked on Lewis Capaldi? Imagine writing Someone You Loved about someome [sic] and then watching the whole of the UK route [sic] for that person to be with someone else on National TV! Someome [sic] give him a hug.
However, the Scottish singer made sure to put the rumours to bed while at the BRIT Awards last night, February 18, where Someone You Loved was named Song of the Year.
Lewis pointed out the track was actually written about his grandmother, who died before he rose to fame.
While accepting the award, Lewis said:
My name is Lewis, thanks very much for this. Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend – who you can now see every night on Love Island.
But it is actually about my grandmother who sadly, sadly passed away a few years ago.
You can watch Lewis’s acceptance speech here:
In spite of the emotional revelation, the singer couldn’t help but crack a joke as he added:
And I hope to God that ITV don’t contact her to be a on a reality dating TV show.
Thanks to my mum and dad for… making love. Thanks to my grandmother for… dying? I’m sorry!
Lewis made sure to thank his fans and said the past year had been the ‘best of his life’. The Scot also took home the award for Best New Artist.
Though Love Island fans might be disappointed with the information, Lewis has previously revealed another of his songs really is about Paige.
While at a surprise gig in London earlier this month, the singer told the crowd his track Hold Me While You Wait is about when you have a relationship ‘you think is going well and the lady has different ideas’.
He continued:
She thinks it’s going horribly. Then she leaves, and you’re quite sad about it, and you write an album about it.
And then she ends up going on Love Island. For the record, I hope my ex-girlfriend wins Love Island. Not bitter.
At least Lewis has his BRIT awards to snuggle up to if he gets cold at night!
