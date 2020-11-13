Lewis Capaldi Jokes About Starring In New John Lewis Christmas Advert John Lewis/Lewis Capaldi/Twitter

If you had any doubt that the Christmas countdown is officially on, John Lewis released its highly anticipated annual Christmas advert this morning.

But, while people have been bowled over with the heartfelt advert, which acknowledges the struggles faced by millions of people this year, singer Lewis Capaldi has joked about his likeness with one of the characters.

The advert features a young girl who breaks her glasses while on a bus before having them fixed by a kind woman – however, fans have been quick to point out that the animated little girl has an awful resemblance to none other than Lewis Capaldi.

You can check out the advert and make your own mind up here:

Taking to Twitter to acknowledge the likeness, Capaldi wrote, ‘so pleased to have been a part of the new John Lewis Christmas advert,’ along with a side-by-side image of himself and the little girl.

Now that you mention it, Lewis, it’s uncanny.

The John Lewis advert was designed to spread a bit of joy upon the difficult year that everyone has faced amid the ongoing pandemic, as we see a range of different characters committing small acts of kindness this Christmas time.

According to Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis & Partners, the aim of the advert was to highlight the ‘heartwarming acts of kindness’ shown by members of the public to support one another during the past few months.

Cheers, Lewis (and John Lewis), for putting a smile on everyone’s faces.