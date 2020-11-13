unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Lewis Capaldi Jokes About Starring In New John Lewis Christmas Advert

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 13 Nov 2020 12:00
Lewis Capaldi Jokes About Starring In New John Lewis Christmas AdvertLewis Capaldi Jokes About Starring In New John Lewis Christmas AdvertJohn Lewis/Lewis Capaldi/Twitter

If you had any doubt that the Christmas countdown is officially on, John Lewis released its highly anticipated annual Christmas advert this morning.

But, while people have been bowled over with the heartfelt advert, which acknowledges the struggles faced by millions of people this year, singer Lewis Capaldi has joked about his likeness with one of the characters.

Advert

The advert features a young girl who breaks her glasses while on a bus before having them fixed by a kind woman – however, fans have been quick to point out that the animated little girl has an awful resemblance to none other than Lewis Capaldi.

You can check out the advert and make your own mind up here:

Taking to Twitter to acknowledge the likeness, Capaldi wrote, ‘so pleased to have been a part of the new John Lewis Christmas advert,’ along with a side-by-side image of himself and the little girl.

Advert

Now that you mention it, Lewis, it’s uncanny.

The John Lewis advert was designed to spread a bit of joy upon the difficult year that everyone has faced amid the ongoing pandemic, as we see a range of different characters committing small acts of kindness this Christmas time.

According to Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis & Partners, the aim of the advert was to highlight the ‘heartwarming acts of kindness’ shown by members of the public to support one another during the past few months.

Advert

Cheers, Lewis (and John Lewis), for putting a smile on everyone’s faces.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team
News

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand
Life

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Lewis Capaldi, Now

Credits

Twitter

  1. Twitter

    @LewisCapaldi

 