Lewis Hamilton Praised Following Met Table Purchase For Upcoming Black Designers

PA

Lewis Hamilton is being applauded for bringing four, young Black designers to the Met Gala.

Typically, Met Gala tables – which can cost up to an eye-watering $30,000 – are bought by designers who then invite celebrities who are wearing their designs, but Hamilton decided to get his own table and invited four ‘incredible’ designers to attend.

With the high price tag in mind, it’s rare that young designers attend what’s described as fashion’s biggest night, so it’s likely the Formula 1 driver’s generosity will have helped his four guests massively.

Speaking to Vogue’s red carpet host Keke Palmer, Hamilton explained that Anna Wintour agreed to let the 36-year-old host his own table.

He said, ‘For me tonight, I’m really, really fortunate that Anna [Wintour] agreed for me to be able to host my table, and I brought four incredible, young, Black talented designers.’

‘We’ve got a great host of people tonight,’ Hamilton continued, ‘and it’s about just highlighting beauty and excellence and talent.’

The designers Hamilton brought along with him have since been named as Kenneth Nicolson, Theophilio and Jason Rembert, CNET reports. It’s unclear who the fourth designer is, however.

PA Images

Model Alton Mason, singer Kehlani, athletes Miles Chamley-Watson and Sha’Carri Richardson, and stylist Law Roach were also invited by Hamilton to attend the star-studded event.

The driver further told Vogue in a separate interview:

A lot of young brands and designers don’t have the same opportunities, so that’s what really set me off. […] The Met is the biggest fashion event of the year, and for this theme, I wanted to create something that was meaningful and would spark a conversation.

People have since applauded him for purchasing the table. One person tweeted, ‘Lewis Hamilton really bought a table at the met gala so he could invite more black designers so they can have a bigger platform he’s just so admirable.’

Another person said, ‘Lewis Hamilton bought a table for three emerging Black designers to attend the #MetGala. THIS is what people should be doing with access and privilege. Very dope of him.’

A third said, ‘All he had to do at the met gala was show up and mans was like nope I’ll include my people as well. He’s always trying to include black, young people in everything that he does and that ladies and gentlemen is why I love Lewis Hamilton so much.’