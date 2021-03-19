Leyna Bloom Becomes First Trans Person Of Colour To Model In Sports Illustrated

sports Illustrated/PA Images

Leyna Bloom has made history as the first trans woman of colour to model for Sports Illustrated.

Bloom announced that she would be appearing in the latest edition of the swimsuit magazine on Instagram earlier this week.

‘This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams. In this moment, I am a representation of all the communities I grew from, and all the communities I’m planting seeds in,’ the model wrote.

Thanking the magazine’s editor and chief, she said: ‘Before my feet even touched the sand, you all wanted to celebrate the temple of my body and the deepest part of my spiritual universe.

‘Your kindness has given me so much hope in the humanity of [the] entertainment industry,’ she added.

MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated described Bloom as ‘strikingly gorgeous’ with an ‘undeniable sense of self’.

‘Her story represents one grounded in resilience and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help her tell it. Her presence as the first trans woman of colour to be in our issue is a result of her lifetime dedication to forging her own path that has led to acceptance, love and change,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘She represents every person’s right to love themselves and be who they want to be. We are honoured to have her in this year’s issue and understand the effect it will have on so many others,’ she added.

In an interview with ABC News earlier this week, Bloom said being part of the edition makes her feel worthy. ‘It makes me feel that my body, my anatomy, my autonomy is being respected,’ she said.

‘We need to constantly remind ourselves to protect those people in our society that are destined, that are different, that are beautiful uniquely themselves to go out and do what they’re destined to do which is to challenge society to make it better for everyone else,’ Bloom added.

