Liam Gallagher Calls Out ‘Doris’ Johnson And Rishi Sunak During Thames Gig

Liam Gallagher has called out Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister ‘Doris’ Johnson during a performance of the hit Oasis single Cigarettes & Alcohol.

Gallagher and his backing band performed an entire setlist while floating down London’s River Thames on a barge this week. The event was livestreamed to fans, who had first spotted him performing on the river last month.

During the performance of Cigarettes & Alcohol, which was on Oasis’s 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe, Gallagher took a short break from singing to call out Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

After singing the opening lines to the song’s second verse, ‘Is it worth the aggravation, To find yourself a job when there’s nothing worth working for?’, Gallagher points his maracas at the camera and says: ‘That’s for you f*cking Rishi…and f*cking Doris.’

Gallagher also gave the first performance of his debut single as a solo artist, All You’re Dreaming Of.

Last month, the former Oasis singer said he would not be playing gigs on Zoom, branding the idea ‘ridiculous’.

‘You got to go big all the time, I’m not into doing gigs on Zoom. It’s not for me, it’s ridiculous,’ he told BBC Radio 2.

He said he has always been confident in what he does, especially as a musician.

‘Even when I was digging holes in Manchester, I dug ‘em good… I’m in a privileged position to do this band stuff, so if you’re going to do it, do it right,’ he added.