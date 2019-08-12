Liam Hemsworth Finally Breaks Silence After Miley Cyrus Split Leaves Him ‘Heartbroken’

PA

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have broken their silence for the first time since their divorce was announced.

The celebrity power couple have had a tumultuous relationship since they met on the set of The Last Song in 2010. They’ve been on-and-off since then, getting hitched in December last year.

In the days after the break-up was announced, Liam has been staying at his brother’s mansion – Chris Hemsworth, aka the God of Thunder. The 29-year-old actor recently emerged from the home and spoke to reporters.

Liam told Daily Mail Australia, when asked about the split:

You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it mate.

The actor was reportedly heartbroken after pictures were published online of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter during a holiday to Lake Como – though it hasn’t been confirmed whether this was the catalyst behind the split.

The pop star took to Instagram with a series of scenic posts, saying how ‘change is inevitable’ and how you shouldn’t fight evolution.

In her first post, Cyrus says not to fight evolution, ‘because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.’

The Instagram post adds:

My dad always told me: ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’… it fills my heart with peace and hope knowing that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.

Cyrus’ subsequent posts feature the same backdrops, but with the captions ‘New day. New adventure’ and ‘Life’s a climb… but the view is great’.

Without delving too much into a textual analysis, the latter post seems to be a reference to Cyrus’ smash-hit tune The Climb (which is a belter, by the way) from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

In the chorus of the song, Cyrus sings:

There’s always gonna be another mountain,

I’m always gonna wanna make it move,

Always gonna be an uphill battle,

Sometimes I’m gonna have to lose,

Ain’t about how fast I get there,

Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side,

It’s the climb.

As reported by People, the pair’s reps released a statement which said: ‘Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.’

The statement added:

They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

The gist of the posts, as far as I can see, is that things will always be okay in the end – which they will. ‘Keep the faith, baby.’

