Liam Hemsworth Releases Full Statement About Split From Miley Cyrus

Although he made a few comments about their split yesterday, August 12, Liam Hemsworth has taken to social media to release a full ‘statement’ about the current situation between himself and Miley Cyrus.

The pair recently split after seven months of marriage. A rep for Cyrus said they were both ‘ever-evolving’ and ‘changing’, and ‘have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.’

While, yesterday, Hemsworth spoke to reporters only to say ‘I don’t want to talk about it mate.’

Cyrus and Hemsworth first got engaged in June 2012, before calling it off in September 2013. Fast forward to January 2016, however, and it seemed the engagement was back on. They then tied the knot on December 23, 2018, at their home in Tennessee.

However, fans seemed to sense something wasn’t right with the former Hannah Montana star, as she hadn’t shared any photos of herself and her husband for a few months, while one of her most recent Instagram posts showed her lounging on a chair with no wedding ring.

Now, it seems Liam is ready to talk about it, to an extent anyway…

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a message saying he’s not making ‘any comments to any journalists or media outlets’. So, erm…

He did, however, wish the best for Miley.

Liam wrote:

Hi all

Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love.

Though Cyrus hasn’t directly addressed the split, she also took to social media to post a few cryptic messages about ‘peace’, ‘hope’, ‘process’, ‘new adventures’ and ‘evolution’.

The 26-year-old wrote:

Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own

Referencing her song The Climb, in another post she noted: ‘Life’s a climb… but the view is great.’

There’s always going to be another mountain, I suppose.

