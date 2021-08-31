Lil Nas X And Tony Hawk Go Skating Together To Show No Bad Blood In Blood Deck Dispute

tonyhawk/lilnasx/Instagram

Singer Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk have gone skating together, putting to bed any rumours of a feud.

Hawk recently released a skateboard that was infused with his blood in collaboration with water company, Liquid Death.

Advert 10

The legendary skater only released 100 of the unique boards, however, and they sold out overnight despite being priced at an eyewatering $500 each.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X pointed out the double standards at people’s reactions to the boards after the MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) singer received backlash for releasing a Satanic-themed pair of trainers earlier this year.

PA Images

While Hawk’s skateboards contain his blood, the singer’s shoes did not; the red liquid in the sole of the shoe was made up of red ink and one drop of (someone’s) blood.

Advert 10

Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter last week:

Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? [sic]

The singer, real name Montero Lamar Hill, went on to have his shoes recalled after Nike filed a lawsuit against Brooklyn-based streetwear company MSCHF – who Lil Nas X collaborated with – for using the Nike logo on the shoes without its consent.

Further fuelling rumours of a feud between Hawk and Lil Nas X, the singer replied ‘Nah he tweakin’ on an Instagram post shared by Rap asking people if they were going to buy one of the boards.

Advert 10

According to Urban Dictionary, ‘tweaking’ means ‘tripping or doing something dumb.’

However, there isn’t actually any bad blood between Lil Nas X and Hawk, as the pair were recently spotted skateboarding together.

Sharing some pictures and a video on Instagram of the pair at a skatepark, Lil Nas X captioned the post, ‘nah WE tweakin’.

Advert 10

Unlikely friendships are the best type of friendships, if you ask me.